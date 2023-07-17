The Powerful Meaning Behind Lindsay Lohan And Bader Shammas' Newborn Son's Name

Lindsay Lohan became a star after playing twins Annie and Hallie in the 1998 remake of "The Parent Trap." Then, thanks to the early 2000s movies "Freaky Friday" and "Mean Girls," she hit superstardom. Things took a turn with some box office flops and legal troubles, including a couple of DUI charges. She ended up taking some time away from acting and moved to Dubai and opened some now-defunct nightclubs. But she seems to be pivoting back to acting, and Lohan is proving she's ready to handle a career reboot with a two-film deal with Netflix.

The first film for the streamer was "Falling for Christmas," and it was during her press tour for the film that she thought she might be pregnant, according to Allure. A pregnancy test taken back home confirmed things, and she said she revealed the news to her husband pretty much right after she found out. "I walked into the room," Lohan told Allure. "I threw the test down. I was like, 'Guess what?' He goes, 'We are?'" And that was that! They told the world via Instagram with a picture of a onesie that read "Coming Soon."

Lohan and Shammas are planning to raise Luai in Dubai. And while Lohan will be dedicating much of her time to her new baby, she still plans to keep acting, according to Us Weekly.