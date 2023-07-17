Below Deck Down Under's Adam Might Be The Wildest Casting Choice In Franchise History

How to describe Bravo TV's "Below Deck" franchise? Think of it as "The Love Boat" meets "Jersey Shore" meets "Real Housewives." In other words, it's high drama on the high seas, coming both from the guests and the crew. The OG series was so popular that it's already spawned spin-offs, including "Below Deck Down Under," in which we follow a luxury yacht as it cruises the spectacular waters of Australia. Season 2 of "Down Under" just dropped on July 17, and already it's getting major chatter online.

Is "Below Deck" real or staged? Well...a little of both. While the captain and a few other key crew members are legit (the ship does need experts to get from Point A to Point B, after all), other staffers, such as the deckhands and "stews" (stewards), are hired specifically for the show. Let's just say some of the performers working on the ship are more landlubbers than sailors — and one, in particular, stands out.

New to the crew is deckhand Adam Kodra (also credited as Lukasciewicz). According to Bravo, Kodra is a Capricorn (and a New Year's Eve baby, at that), who enjoys playing rugby and skateboarding when he's not onboard. He touts Fitzroy Island, Australia, as his favorite charter destination. But there are some other, more surprising, aspects to Kodra that might just make him the most unlikely "Deck" member of them all (and that's saying a lot).