Ben Napier's Remarkable Fitness Transformation Has Fans Crushing Hard

Sure, you tune in to watch HGTV's "Home Town" to see all the nifty home renovations, but you're also there to get a heaping helping of Ben and Erin Napier, the husband-and-wife couple who host the show and head up the majority of the work. The adorable duo met in college, married in 2008, share two daughters, and have captivated a nation with their charm. Ben, the woodworker and manual labor expert, has always been a burly, bear of a guy, with Erin's pet name for her husband being "Big."

Sporting a full beard and an even fuller figure at six feet, six inches tall, he's also carried some considerable weight on that large frame, at one time weighing in at 300 pounds. While Ben still has the beard and the height, he recently dropped some of the extra padding. In an Instagram post, Erin showed off a short video of Ben looking dapper in a button-down shirt and dress pants, a suit jacket casually slung over one arm.

"[Ben] got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter, ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in March, so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP," she wrote. "Mission accomplished." Fans were quick to react, including a few famous folks. Octavia Spencer was succinct with her, "Dayum!!!!" and multiple flames, while fellow HGTV star Scott McGillivray noted, "Looking slick." Singer Carnie Wilson, no stranger to weight loss herself, shared: "Wow just wow!!!! Congrats!!!!!!"