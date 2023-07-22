Meet Hoda Kotb's Kids, Haley And Hope

Hoda Kotb is a proud mom. One look at the "NBC News' Today" anchor's Instagram illustrates just how much she adores her two children, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine. Both adorable girls were adopted by Kotb and her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman. After being left unable to conceive naturally following her 2007 breast cancer diagnosis, Kotb initially thought a family of her own wasn't in her future.

However, Haley Joy changed all that in 2017. Born on Valentine's Day 2017, she made her way to Kotb via an adoption agency. When the longtime Today host got the call, she knew everything was about to change, telling Bethenny Frankel on her podcast "Just B with Bethenny Frankel," "I don't know what birth feels like, and I bet it was amazing, but this was really close." It was such a once-in-a-lifetime event that Kotb named her daughter after the elusive cosmic occurrence of Halley's Comet.

Though Kotb occasionally travels for work, she never misses a moment to partake in the more mundane parts of motherhood, like picking Hayley up from school. Hayley also doesn't seem spoiled just because her mom is a celebrity. Kotb once revealed how Hayley used her chore money to buy a local restaurant owner ice cream and gushed about her eldest daughter's kind heart. Now in her early childhood years, Haley has made an appearance on "The Tody Show," inspired her mother to write a children's book, and become a big sister.