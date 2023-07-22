How Kody Brown's Sister Wives Splits Have Affected His Remaining Wife Robyn

When polygamist Kody Brown set out on his reality TV journey with TLC's "Sister Wives" in 2010, he had three wives and was pursuing his soon-to-be fourth spouse. The self-proclaimed patriarch married his first wife, Meri Brown, in 1990. Three years later, he spiritually wed Janelle Brown, then Christine Brown in 1994. Meri and Kody have welcomed one child of their own, while Janelle and Christine have six children each with the controversial reality star.

Robyn Brown came into the picture in 2010 when Kody started courting her. She joined the Brown family that same year and became the fourth sister wife through a spiritual union with Kody. In order to adopt three of her children from a previous marriage, Kody wanted to legally marry Robyn, which he did in 2014. As U.S. law prohibits a person from having more than one spouse, the patriarch had to divorce Meri, but the two remained in a spiritual union.

However, the Brown family fell apart over the years. Meri and Kody officially called it quits at the beginning of 2023, making her the last of the sister wives to leave the joint family. Christine left Kody in 2021, and Janelle followed suit about a year later. The splits have affected Kody's only remaining wife, Robyn, who always wanted to live the plural family dream.