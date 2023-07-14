Kody Brown Reportedly Considered Taking Back Two Of His Estranged Wives
When Christine Brown, Kody Brown's third wife, left him in 2021, Janelle Brown followed suit less than a year later. According to Gwendlyn Brown (via her YouTube channel), the "Sister Wives" star has been prioritizing his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and their children, which never sat right with any of his other wives and ultimately tipped the scale for Janelle. The second sister wife stated that she wasn't happy with her husband, which came as no surprise, as Kody drove Janelle away years prior to their official split.
The last sister wife to leave the plural family was Meri Brown, Kody's first legal and spiritual wife. Their relationship took a hit when Kody legally married Robyn in 2014, which meant he had to divorce Meri. The pair did stay in a so-called spiritual union up until 2023, but they have openly stated that they aren't practicing intimacy because Kody didn't feel emotionally safe with Meri, as per The U.S. Sun. The self-proclaimed patriarch has also publicly shared that he doesn't want to be with Meri anymore, something she claims he never told her, as Today reported.
With his family falling apart before his eyes, it's no wonder Kody might be considering a reconciliation or two. While Christine has moved on and found her next husband after divorcing Kody, Janelle and Meri remain single, so it's still possible to rebuild their plural family.
Kody could win Janelle and Meri back
Some doors are still open despite everything that's been said and done. "Kody [Brown] could very simply have at least half of his family back. Meri and Janelle [Brown] would take him back if he was a changed man," a source close to the patriarch revealed to The U.S. Sun. According to the insider, Kody would have to work on being more honest and learn how to communicate better, but no party wants to initiate the reconciliation process. "Kody's too frustrated and angry. He's not doing well, and the choices he has been making have been terrible," the anonymous person stated.
Before officially announcing their split via Instagram, Meri shared that, despite her best efforts to save their marriage, Kody wanted out. "I am still here because I'm still trying ... It's what I want," she shared in one of the "Sister Wives" episodes. In the same episode, Kody confessed to not wanting to be with her anymore, but the tables have apparently turned.
As for Janelle, she isn't sure what to do. In her exclusive one-on-one interview for "Sister Wives" Season 17, she said, "I don't want [Kody] to come back, but my faith requires we are married eternally." She added that reconciliation would take a lot of work on both sides, but that she wasn't all that interested.
The patriarch is looking to rebuild his plural family
Kody Brown's only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, has her own opinion on the plural family falling apart. In the Season 18 trailer, Robyn can be seen breaking down over not getting to live her plural family dream. As she's obviously not okay with living a monogamous lifestyle, she wants Kody to take Meri and Janelle back. "She's kind of encouraging this," the anonymous source close to the family shared with The U.S. Sun.
Robyn has also previously stated that she feels lost now that her three sister wives are gone, but that it still doesn't feel right to bring in someone new. "I don't know what to do with it. It's messing with my identity ... It's not the future I wanted," she shared during her one-on-one interview for Season 17.
However, Robyn and Kody did allegedly try to bring in someone new. According to Pauline Bithell, the "Tender Loving Care...?" podcast co-host with TLC production sources, the pair was courting a South American woman in her young 20s, but with no luck. "My source said that she was very uncomfortable with the whole situation. She said she didn't like their energy," Bithell revealed to The U.S. Sun. The co-host's source claims that Kody really believed the woman could be his next wife and is desperate to reinstate his patriarchal role. As Kody's trying to rebuild his plural family, we'll have to wait and see whether he'll turn back to Meri and Janelle.