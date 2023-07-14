Kody Brown Reportedly Considered Taking Back Two Of His Estranged Wives

When Christine Brown, Kody Brown's third wife, left him in 2021, Janelle Brown followed suit less than a year later. According to Gwendlyn Brown (via her YouTube channel), the "Sister Wives" star has been prioritizing his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and their children, which never sat right with any of his other wives and ultimately tipped the scale for Janelle. The second sister wife stated that she wasn't happy with her husband, which came as no surprise, as Kody drove Janelle away years prior to their official split.

The last sister wife to leave the plural family was Meri Brown, Kody's first legal and spiritual wife. Their relationship took a hit when Kody legally married Robyn in 2014, which meant he had to divorce Meri. The pair did stay in a so-called spiritual union up until 2023, but they have openly stated that they aren't practicing intimacy because Kody didn't feel emotionally safe with Meri, as per The U.S. Sun. The self-proclaimed patriarch has also publicly shared that he doesn't want to be with Meri anymore, something she claims he never told her, as Today reported.

With his family falling apart before his eyes, it's no wonder Kody might be considering a reconciliation or two. While Christine has moved on and found her next husband after divorcing Kody, Janelle and Meri remain single, so it's still possible to rebuild their plural family.