What We Know About Dream Kardashian's Relationship With Her Mom, Blac Chyna

As the children of reality-TV royalty, the Kardashian kids lead insanely glamorous lives. Such is the story of Dream Kardashian, daughter of Rob Kardashian and model Blac Chyna. She has recently given fans a peek into her life with Dream and son King, who she shares with rapper Tyga. "They're so smart. Dream is so beautiful, King is so handsome," Chyna gushed to "Sway In the Morning." "And they love each other so much! They love each other so much, it's just awesome."

The model, who now goes by Angela White, has spoken openly about committing to changing her lifestyle. The decision, which included deleting her OnlyFans and converting to Christianity, was heavily inspired by her children. "Right now, I feel like anything that I do, they're like real sponges now, and they're gonna be on to me," White explained. "I'm spelling out the curse words and they know how to spell quite well, and they catch on to everything."

In June 2023, she shared heartfelt snaps from Dream's kindergarten graduation on Instagram Stories, per People. While Rob wasn't photographed at the event, he has been very active in his daughter's life. The co-parents, however, have long been at odds with each other, sharing 50/50 custody of Dream and landing on opposite sides of a nasty defamation case. Despite their tumultuous relationship, White assured The U.S. Sun that they share a functioning co-parenting relationship for the sake of their daughter.