Ivanka Trump Celebrates Daughter Arabella's 12th Birthday With Touching Message
Ivanka Trump has three kids with her husband Jared Kushner, and their oldest has just turned 12. Arabella Rose Kushner's birthday was on July 17, and her mom posted several pictures of her daughter to Instagram to celebrate the day along with a super sweet message: "You bring so much happiness and love into our lives every day. Your spirit and your kindness shine so bright. Watching you grow into the amazing young woman you are is a true blessing. May this year be filled with endless laughter, adventures and love. I'm proud to be your mama today and always!"
Ivanka also posted a solo picture on Instagram of Arabella for her 12th birthday; this one was of Arabella posed on horseback. Riding horses is a hobby and passion that both mom and daughter seem to enjoy doing together. Earlier this year Ivanka shared an idyllic video of the two of them riding horses on the beach in Spain on her Instagram stories. It's lovely to see mom and daughter bonding over a shared passion.
Arabella celebrated her bat mitzvah the month before her birthday
Arabella Kushner definitely looks grown-up in the birthday post by her mom Ivanka Trump, particularly in the photos from her bat mitzvah, held in the weeks before her birthday. For the coming-of-age celebration, Arabella wore a blue and gold metallic layered dress by Custom by Zoe. "We began working on the concepts for her bat mitzvah in January 2023," a spokesperson from the brand revealed to WWD. "We are honored to bring the vision alive. Arabella looks absolutely magnificent." And what's even cooler about the dress is that the bottom layer looks to be removable — in the family photo with her aunts and uncles (no photo with her grandfather Donald Trump), Arabella's wearing the shorter version of the custom dress along with some sparkly Nike sneakers.
Ivanka posted pics from Arabella's bat mitzvah a month or so before Arabella's birthday with more messages of love and support for her daughter: "We couldn't be prouder of the extraordinary young woman she has become. Her kindness, creativity, humor, empathy and passion have filled our lives with so much joy and inspiration."