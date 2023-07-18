Ivanka Trump Celebrates Daughter Arabella's 12th Birthday With Touching Message

Ivanka Trump has three kids with her husband Jared Kushner, and their oldest has just turned 12. Arabella Rose Kushner's birthday was on July 17, and her mom posted several pictures of her daughter to Instagram to celebrate the day along with a super sweet message: "You bring so much happiness and love into our lives every day. Your spirit and your kindness shine so bright. Watching you grow into the amazing young woman you are is a true blessing. May this year be filled with endless laughter, adventures and love. I'm proud to be your mama today and always!"

Ivanka also posted a solo picture on Instagram of Arabella for her 12th birthday; this one was of Arabella posed on horseback. Riding horses is a hobby and passion that both mom and daughter seem to enjoy doing together. Earlier this year Ivanka shared an idyllic video of the two of them riding horses on the beach in Spain on her Instagram stories. It's lovely to see mom and daughter bonding over a shared passion.