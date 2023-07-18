Nick Benedict, All My Children And Days Of Our Lives Actor, Dead

Nick Benedict gained super popularity playing Phillip Brent, the second and one of the longest-appearing husbands of the infamous Erica Kane on "All My Children." The role garnered him a nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series for the 1979 Daytime Emmys. Benedict would return to play Phillip for a short stint in 1988. He had been in the US Navy for a couple of years, then later became an actor, training at the Professional Theatre Workshop Academy. He also became an extra in films produced by Universal Studios and was an accomplished artist and carpenter on the side.

While some outlets have reported that Benedict's age at the time of his death was 77, the general consensus is that since he was born in 1947, he would have been 76 on July 14, 2023. One of Benedict's most infamous storylines was portraying Michael Scott on "The Young and the Restless," who had fallen in love with Victor Newman's first wife, Julia Newman, unaware that her insanely jealous husband would capture him and feed him rats as revenge for daring to go near his wife.

Benedict certainly made his mark on the soap world, and he will be sorely missed.