Prince George's Royal Future Reportedly Sinks In As 10th Birthday Draws Closer

Prince George isn't even a teenager yet but his future has already been carved out for him. Set to one day become the king of Britain, George will fall in line behind his grandfather, King Charles III, and his father, Prince William, to eventually take over the monarchy. Of course, these are huge shoes to fill and the role is probably something that a school-aged boy can't even begin to comprehend, but that's where his parents come in.

Although George has been involved in many royal events, including being front and center at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee and the coronation of his grandfather, King Charles, a royal source says that George didn't quite understand the magnitude of his position until recently. In 2020, biographer Robert Lacey revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales have told George that he will one day be king, according to People. "I am sure [William and Kate] are making George aware in the best way they can. And not making it too burdensome," a palace source previously told the outlet.

The conversation that took place amongst the Cambridges was very serious for George, who celebrates his 10th birthday this month, but was reportedly done with much thought and consideration. "William and Kate wanted to protect the children as much as possible, particularly from the concept of them being royal and everything that entails," a source told Fabulous. All of that said, however, the source suggested that things are really starting to sink in for the young prince.