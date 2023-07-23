HGTV Star Hilary Farr's Journey With Breast Cancer

HGTV star Hilary Farr is thankfully in remission now, but the "Love It or List It" host has had a lengthy and trying road to recovery ever since her first concerning mammogram in 2012. She had surgery at the time, and doctors were able to confirm that the lump was precancerous and not malignant. Two years later, it was unfortunately a different story. Farr was diagnosed with invasive breast cancer and underwent another lumpectomy. She also received 28 days of radiation the following year.

Although Farr ultimately made it through, one of her doctors made a mistake that gravely endangered her health and disrupted the healing process. It was only when her radiologist followed up that Farr started the correct course of treatment — later than she should have. Looking back, the businesswoman regrets putting total faith in her medical care without asking lots of questions and speaking up for herself when necessary. She's opening up about her experience now in hopes that others might learn from her mistakes.