Kody Brown's Daughter Mykelti Looks Unrecognizable Now

The Brown family on TLC's "Sister Wives" has undergone a big transformation in recent years, not just in their family configuration. Mykelti, the daughter of Christine and Kody, has changed so much in recent years that she may go easily unrecognized in a crowd.

Fans came to know Mykelti as the wild child who regularly dyed her hair red, black, and blond and wore brightly colored makeup. She was a little stubborn and rebelled a bit as a teen, as many do, but now she seems to have adopted a whole new appearance. Now as a grown adult, Mykelti has revamped her look completely.

Mykelti has also been through a lot physically in the past few years, giving birth to three children in a little over a year. Since having her daughter Avalon in 2021 and her twin sons, Ace and Archer, in 2022, she has also undergone a dramatic weight loss.