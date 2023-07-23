Who Is Cici Bussey And How Is She Related To The Kardashians?

Anyone who watches the Kardashian family reality shows knows that there is a supporting cast of friends and family members that tend to make frequent appearances throughout the episodes. People like Khloe Kardashian's best friend Malika Haqq, Kim Kardashian's bestie Jonathan Cheban, and family member Cici Bussey are familiar faces to fans. While Cici has been present for many of the Kardashian/Jenner brood's big moments and has weighed in on some of their most heartbreaking and dramatic issues, some fans don't really know who Cici is, and how she's related to the famous family.

Although Bussey's full relationship with the Kardashians may have never been explained on the family's reality TV shows, it's clear that they all hold a great amount of love for her, and they refer to her as their cousin. Bussey even joined the family to play on "Celebrity Family Feud" back in 2018. Longtime fans of the Kardashians might also remember that Bussey once managed their Kardashian Khaos store in Las Vegas, although the establishment closed after only three years, per Kardashian Dish.

It may be easy to assume that Bussey is just a friend of the family, but in reality, she is actually related to the clan. However, the story behind her connection to the family may surprise some.