All Of Taylor's Husbands On The Bold And The Beautiful

One reason fans love soap operas is the never-ending drama. Whether it's the out-of-control fights, the raging jealousy, or the declarations of love, there's something in them for everyone. What usually causes that heightened drama is the question of love. Characters cycle in and out of relationships faster than you could say "betrayal." One of those characters is Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) from "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Taylor Hayes started on the soap in 1990 when the character was played by Hunter Tylo. Tylo played Taylor until 2013 when her contract ended and she exited the show, although she made guest appearances in 2014, 2018, and 2019. Krista Allen took over the role permanently in 2021. Taylor is the daughter of Sharon Ashford and Jack Hamilton (Chris Robinson). Even though Taylor's always had eyes for Ridge Forrester (originated by Ronn Moss, now portrayed by Thorsten Kaye), Taylor has also had plenty of love interests over the course of her time on the show.

In fact, Taylor has been married a total of six different times to five different men, and each marriage is more dramatic than the last.