The Tragic True Story Of The Cast Of Grease

This article contains references to drug and alcohol misuse that some may find triggering.

In 1978, a groundbreaking musical hit theaters and left audiences singing along for decades to come. "Grease" was a smash hit, with four songs from the soundtrack reaching the top five hits. Olivia Newton-John spoke with Billboard in 2018 saying, "I think the songs are timeless. ... The '50s-feel music has always been popular, and it's nostalgic for my generation, and then the young kids are rediscovering it every 10 years or so, it seems." Because of its catchy, ageless tunes, "Grease" is a feel-good movie that the younger generations have continued to enjoy, with many considering it to be the original "High School Musical" (just with less basketball and more drag racing).

The musical brought several of the stars (who were much older than their characters at the time of filming) monumental success, particularly Olivia Newton-John as Sandy and John Travolta as Danny. However, it seems that the actors also faced a significant amount of hardship, and rumors of a curse on the cast began spreading. The tragic true story of the cast of "Grease" involves illnesses, addictions, familial losses, and more. If you're thinking "tell me more, tell me more," read on as we delve into the tragedies that befell the actors of this beloved musical.