What To Know About RHONY Star Jenna Lyons' Ex-Husband

Several years after his divorce from Jenna Lyons was finalized, Vincent Mazeau took on a new occupation: food. After graduating from the French Culinary Institute, Mazeau teamed up with chef Julian Colcott to launch the Cherry Point restaurant in New York City in 2016. The English-inspired eatery remained open for four years before it was forced to shut its doors for good due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Mazeau is now remarried to a woman named Natasha. The two share a daughter, though he keeps that part of his life mostly out of the public eye, with his Instagram profile remaining private. His Facebook account has not been updated since 2018, so it's unclear what he is up to now as far as an occupation, but one would hope he is still dabbling in the art sector. Hopefully, none of the marriage woes between him and Lyons are dissected during this season of "Real Housewives of New York," as he seems to be thoroughly enjoying life away from the spotlight. Instead, Lyons will likely direct much of her camera time to how she departed J. Crew just a few years before its bankruptcy filing, or possibly a style guide on the most expensive items you can purchase from the retailer. Whatever the storyline, viewers may not get any further background details on Manzeau.