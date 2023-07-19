Jon Gosselin Laughs Off His Negative Public Persona With Awkward OJ Simpson Joke

Back in 2007, the dawning of the reality-show era, "Jon & Kate Plus 8" was must-see viewing for millions. Fans couldn't get enough of the eight Gosselin kids — or, let's face it, the contentious relationship between their parents. But behind the fun family outings and relatable parenting moments (how do you potty train three kids at one time?), the real reality was taking place. By the middle of Season 4, Jon and Kate were separated, but they put on a happy face for the sake of the show — even renewing their wedding vows in Hawaii.

This tidbit and more were revealed in the July 18 premiere episode of the new VICE TV series "Dark Side of the 2000s," which explored the TLC show, the Gosselins' marriage, and the additional drama that ensued when two of the sextuplets opted to live with their dad. Interviewed for the special, Collin and Hannah Gosselin made a startling claim about Kate. Collin alleged their mom was "abusive" toward him, punishing him more harshly than his siblings. Eventually, she sent him to two residential facilities for supposed behavior issues without telling the others where he was.

Meanwhile, the tabloids were having a field day with Jon, spinning the narrative that he was a cheating husband and neglectful dad. On "Dark Side," he makes a cringey joke about his notoriety: "I'm Jon Gosselin, and in the 2000s, I was the second most-hated person in America, under OJ Simpson," he says with a laugh. "I didn't kill my wife!" Um, ouch.