Who Is Robert Downey Jr's Wife, Susan?

When you think of some of the most iconic Marvel characters, it's impossible not to think of Iron Man. And it's impossible to think of anyone except Robert Downey Jr. playing the iconic role. With a personality as formidable as his, it's unsurprising that his off-screen wife, Susan Downey is nothing short of a superhero. Although she had a relatively normal upbringing as the middle child of a Sears employee father and a stay-at-home mother, she ended up joining the film industry as a producer.

From a young age, Susan was passionate about movies and knew she wanted to be a part of the filmmaking process. In a Buzzfeed interview, Susan joked about how her mother didn't push her into the career but encouraged her to stay focused on her studies. Before her golden years as a producer began, she worked as a model, but weirdly enough, her time on set for photoshoots opened the doors for her future career. She told the outlet that she had an inborn curiosity for learning the function of each equipment piece.

As her curiosities deepened, so did her passions, and Susan realized she wanted to be a producer. She started by co-producing the 2002 horror flick, "Ghost Ship." Since then, she has produced films like "Orphan," "House of Wax," "The Book of Eli," and "Unkown." Susan has also produced several movies her husband has acted in, including "Iron Man 2," "Sherlock Holmes," and "Gothika." "Gothika" is the film that introduced the pair.