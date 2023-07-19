How The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Cast Stays Authentic On Camera - Exclusive Interview

Cheyenne and Zach, this season, you were going through a lot supporting Cory through his daughter's surgery. What was that like for you two handling, explaining that situation to Ryder and how they were dealing with it?

Cheyenne: It was tough to figure out the right words to explain it to Ryder without trying to give her anxiety. Ryder's a really empathetic kid, and she'll take on what everyone else is feeling around her, so we had to be really careful to protect her but, at the same time, be honest with her about what was happening. That's a fine line, but it was hard to watch Cory and Taylor go through their journey with Maya, and it was hard as Ryder's parents to watch Ryder go through it.

This season, as you were talking about with anxiety and everything, it covers a lot of sensitive topics such as mental health and those kind of struggles. Why do you think those are important issues to be represented on a show like this?

Cheyenne: A lot of people struggle with mental health, and some struggle and don't talk about it; some struggle and go to therapy and talk about it a lot. With this show, everyone has their own battle with it and has dealt with it in their own way.

I've learned myself, watching the other girls and talking to them, how therapy has helped them a lot. I was super stubborn about it, but I finally joined therapy this year, one of the best decisions I've made. I'm trying to figure out why we didn't do it before. It's important that we talk about it and open that door for other people.

Maci: Yeah, I would agree with that. I know sometimes, some of the audience feels a type of way about Bentley sharing his experience with therapy. I've always been open to therapy and talking about it, but I know for Bentley, it's important, especially being a young male, for him to be able to show other kids, because so many kids will recognize him from the show. It's really cool to know that some kid might see him talking about how he goes to therapy and how much it helps, and how much he enjoys it. They might not be afraid to then bring that up to their parents.

It's helping break the stigma around mental health and therapy. Sometimes, it's a matter of checking in with people, genuinely asking them how they're doing. That goes a long way.