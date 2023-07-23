The Young And The Restless' Best Murder Mysteries Ranked

If there's one thing the writers of CBS' "The Young and the Restless" love, it's a juicy murder mystery. Over its impressive 50-season run, the show has treated viewers to many character deaths in true soap opera fashion. From calculated assassinations to accidental killings and even cases of faked deaths, Genoa City has become a hotbed of secrets and suspense.

However, in this city filled with hidden truths, many incidents remain unsolved for months or even years. If you enjoy the thrill of drama, murder, and mystery rolled into one, you'll love the sagas that have captivated audiences and citizens of Genoa City. These stories have kept fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the resolution, and some of them have left us wondering whodunit, with the culprits getting away scot-free.

So get ready to dive into the dark and enthralling world of Genoa City's best murder mysteries. These are our top picks that have left viewers spellbound, craving answers, and desperately seeking justice.