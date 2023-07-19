A Complete Timeline Of Barbara Palvin And Dylan Sprouse's Relationship

Coincidentally, Palvin was supposed to be in China around the same time for work, but the job ended up falling through. But fate would have it that she ended up visiting the country anyway to meet up with Sprouse, after hitting it off within the confines of smartphone communications. Not only did their connection translate seamlessly from virtual to reality, but for the Victoria's Secret Angel, it was love at first sight. During an interview with "People Now," Palvin said she knew she wanted to become exclusive with Sprouse "the first minute we met." She joked that Sprouse was eager to have her as his girlfriend, but she made him work for her love for a month. "I was like, 'No, I've got to get to know you more,'" she relayed with feigned aloofness.

When asked what convinced her to make their relationship official, Palvin explained, "I just sat down, took a deep breath, and I'm like, 'What am I waiting for? There's no other guy I would love more than I love him, and he's got everything that I need.'" The model expanded on their instant connection during the couple's interview with "W Magazine." "With Dylan, everything seemed so easy. We had the same interests, and jokes were hitting at the right spot, and he didn't think I was disgusting or anything," she quipped.