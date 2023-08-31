All Of JFK's Supposed Mistresses, Besides Marilyn Monroe

Former President John F. Kennedy is remembered for de-escalating tensions with the Soviet Union during the Cuban Missile Crisis, his speech at the Berlin Wall in 1963, and (eventually) speaking out against segregation in American schools. He also became famous — nay, infamous — for his long list of alleged mistresses, the most notable being actor and national sex symbol, Marilyn Monroe. "I can now retire from politics after having had 'Happy Birthday' sung to me in such a sweet, wholesome way," JFK joked after the "Gentleman Prefer Blondes" star performed a sultry rendition of "Happy Birthday" in 1962, just a few months before her untimely passing (via Esquire). Some Marilyn Monroe conspiracists argue that the Kennedy brothers are linked to her death, although very little evidence supports their claim.

The President's wife, First Lady Jackie Kennedy, was apparently aware of her husband's dalliances with other women. "She wasn't naive to it," celebrity biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli told People, adding, "They did have many conversations about it, and she did tell him that she was sick of it and she didn't like it." That said, the Kennedys stuck together — Jackie believed marriage was forever.

Marilyn Monroe wasn't JFK's only mistress, far from it, in fact. Here's a look into some of his lesser-known (alleged) affairs and his attempts to hide them from the public.