What Is Ben Affleck's Relationship With J.Lo's Kids Like?

Ben Affleck's relationship with Jennifer Lopez is like something right out of a TV show. Long story short, they met in 2001, fell in love, got engaged, broke up, stayed friends, got back together, and finally got married in 2022. Along the way, Ben Affleck inspired two J.Lo albums, "This is me ... Then," and over two decades later, "This is me ... Now." They've given iconic on-and-off again sitcom couples like Ross and Rachel a run for their money.

After their first engagement ended in 2004, both Affleck and Lopez went on to marry other people and start families. The "Good Will Hunting" writer tied the knot with another Jennifer, Jennifer Garner, in 2005. Together, they share two daughters and a son. Lopez wed singer-songwriter Marc Anthony in 2004, and the pair welcomed twins Emme and Max into the world.

Since rekindling their Y2K romance in 2021, Lopez and Affleck (aka, "Bennifer") have been trying their best to create a happy, "Brady Bunch"-style blended family. According to J.Lo, everyone seems to be getting along pretty well. As she confirmed on "The Today Show," her kids have a lot of respect for Affleck. "They love Ben," she said, adding, "He's a wonderful, wonderful father and a father figure to them, as well." Over the past few years, the Affleck-Lopez family has planned group outings and even celebrated Bennifer's anniversary together.