Tragic Details About Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan got her showbiz start on soap operas such as "Guiding Light" and "Another World," but quickly became a household name after she was cast in projects such as "The Parent Trap," "Mean Girls," and "Freaky Friday." Lohan's fame skyrocketed and she became one of the most popular young stars in Hollywood, but her fame came with a price as the media never seemed to shy away from reporting on the good, the bad, and the ugly details of the actor's private life.
In addition to her movie career, Lohan also grabbed attention for her singing chops, releasing the album "Speak" in 2004, followed by "A Little More Personal (Raw)" in 2005. The albums debuted songs such as "Rumors," "Confessions of a Broken Heart," "Over," and more. At the time, Lohan was grouped into a young Hollywood pop culture scene that included names such as Britney Spears, Ashlee Simpson, Paris Hilton, and Hilary Duff. However, as her fame grew, so did the drama surrounding her and the media coverage of nearly every aspect of her personal life.
Over the years, Lohan has suffered a lot of ups and downs and moved through tragedy before finding some light at the end of the tunnel. However, it was a long road to get there.
The child star has been arrested several times
Although Lindsay Lohan proved to be a talented actress and singer, she ultimately became well-known for her legal troubles. As a young Hollywood star, Lohan began to struggle with substance abuse and she was arrested several times, leading to years of legal issues, jail time, and court appearances. Lohan's first arrest came in May 2007 when she was charged with DUI, drug possession, and a hit-and-run in Beverly Hills. Just a couple of months later, she was arrested once again for DUI and drug possession, per CNN.
In 2010, she was arrested when she failed to show up for a court hearing, but posted bail. The following year she made headlines when she was arrested for stealing a necklace, and in 2012 she was taken into custody yet again when she was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident and later for assault. In 2013 she was arrested for reckless driving. She was arrested a total of 7 times between 2007 and 2013 and served a limited amount of time in jail and 35 days of house arrest. She was also sentenced to probation for eight years during that time.
After her final arrest, Lohan told Piers Morgan that she learned from her troubled past. "I believe things happen for a reason," she said (via Daily Mail). "I live without regrets. There are certain things I have done, mistakes that I made, that I would change, but I don't regret them at all, because I've learned from them."
She spent time in rehab on 6 different occasions
Over the years, Lindsay Lohan's struggles with drugs and alcohol have sent her to rehab on several occasions. Lohan's first trip to rehab came in 2007 when she was just 21 years old, per Daily Beast. She voluntarily checked herself into a Los Angeles treatment center, where she stayed for 30 days. A few months later she was back in rehab after her DUI arrest. She completed a 45-day program in Malibu before being released and forced to wear an alcohol and drug monitor. Just weeks later, she was back in rehab after being found with cocaine. This time she opted for a Utah treatment center. "I very much want to be healthy and gain control of my life and career and have asked for medical help in doing so," she said at the time (via ABC News).
Lohan went back to rehab in July 2010 but was released early when she was seemingly misdiagnosed with mental health concerns. Sadly, less than a month later she returned to rehab after she failed a court-ordered drug test. She checked into the famed Betty Ford Center where she stayed for more than three months. Her sixth rehab stay came in June 2012 when she received treatment at the Cliffside Malibu Center.
In 2014, Lohan talked to David Letterman about her sobriety and revealed she was doing well. "My life is in a good place," she stated.
Her list of sexual partners was leaked
In 2014, Lindsay Lohan made headlines again when an alleged handwritten list of her former sexual partners was leaked to the media. The list was shared in an issue of In Touch Weekly Magazine and quickly began making the rounds online, per E! News. The list included 35 names, some were blurred out, but others were very recognizable. Names such as Joaquin Phoenix, Evan Peters, Wilmer Valderrama, Nico Tortorella, Jamie Dornan, Zac Efron, Colin Farrell, Heath Ledger, Justin Timberlake, James Franco, Adam Levine, Garrett Hedlund, Ashton Kutcher, and others were all included on the list.
Eventually, Lohan admitted that the list was real and that she never wanted it to go public. The "Just My Luck" star admitted that she made the list as part of her addiction recovery, per ABC News. The actor also admitted to Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that she believes someone took a photo of the list while she was moving and later sold it to the tabloid.
"You know what, I'm going to get serious for a second . . . That was actually my fifth step in AA at Betty Ford," she said. "And someone, when I was moving during the OWN show, must have taken a photo of it. So that's a really personal thing, and it's really unfortunate," Lohan added.
The 'Mean Girls' actor has lost many close friends
In 2006 while Lindsay Lohan was filming the movie "Bobby," she suffered a tragedy that put her in a dark place. The actor lost a close friend to meningitis and was unable to be by her side due to her filming obligations. "Our families are best friends and she was like a cousin, so you can imagine," Lohan told Interview Magazine (via MTV). "I was on the phone with her parents every single night, and just before she died, I wanted to fly back to see her so badly," she added.
In 2016, Lohan spoke out about the death of another friend, actor Anton Yelchin, who shockingly died when he was pinned into a gate by his car at his home. "This breaks my heart. He was my friend I am so sorry to Anton's father," Lohan said after the "Star Trek" actor's death, The Mirror reported.
A few years later, Lohan said goodbye to another close friend and former boyfriend, Harry Morton. The business mogul was found dead in his home after suffering a cardiac issue at just 38 years old, according to People. After Morton's death, Lohan took to social media to post a photo of the pair holding hands. "Best friends. Best life," she captioned the snap (per Entertainment Tonight).
Lohan has a rocky relationship with her father
Lindsay Lohan has also had a famously rocky relationship with her father, Michael Lohan, over the years. The actor has admitted to dealing with struggles at home as a child, including her parents' drug use and abusive relationship. In 2013, Lohan's mother, Dina, told the New York Daily News that her daughter is "screwed up" because of the abuse she witnessed in their home as a child. Meanwhile, the "I Know Who Killed Me Star" has also spoken out about her father's behavior toward her.
"My father is known for talking to the press and selling stories," she previously told Daily Mail. "He loves the attention. In the past he's said I've done drugs, he put my number on the internet. Who does that? Some of the stuff he's done proves to me he doesn't care about me," she added. In 2010, Lohan admitted that she was forced to grow up too fast because of the things her father subjected her to.
Although Lohan has had to deal with a lot of tragedy and tough times in her life, she has spent several years away from the harsh Hollywood spotlight. She married financier Bader Shammas and the two welcomed a son in July 2023. She even returned to acting in a Netflix holiday film in 2022, proving she's ready to start a new chapter in her life.