Why Jason Aldean's New Single Is Getting Major Pushback

Current events, political beliefs, and cultural ideologies have long been intertwined with popular culture. Think the 1949 novel "1984" by George Orwell, the 1969 song "Fortunate Son," by Creedence Clearwater Revival, or the 2012 film "Argo." The advent of social media has allowed for creators of all aspects of pop culture to be even more vocal about their personal views. Many celebrities now seem to double as activists. However, sometimes voicing one's beliefs causes backlash, even if said beliefs are wrapped in guitar riffs or conveyed through fictionalized characters.

The lyrics to Jason Aldean's single "Try That In A Small Town" are under fire for coming across as threatening or perhaps suggestive of violence. The lines "Got a gun that my granddad gave me. They say one day they're gonna round up. Well, that s*** might fly in the city, good luck" have particularly struck a nerve. While most of the song does not point directly to politics, Aldean's friendly relationship with Donald Trump made it easy for listeners to make connections.