Inside Jennifer Lopez's Previous Marriage To Cris Judd

When news broke in June 2001 of Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd's engagement, many suspected it would take some time for the star to carve out time for a lavish wedding. At that time, Lopez was starring in blockbuster films and releasing chart-topping albums. With a jam-packed schedule, it shocked everyone that she and Judd pulled off a wedding in less than three months after getting engaged. The couple got married in September of that year at a ceremony with over 170 guests. The short turnaround time and the media frenzy during the lead-up to the wedding didn't deter them from pulling it off.

"I had one of my friends fly in for my wedding," Judd recalled on Oprah Winfrey's "Where Are They Now?" (via YouTube). "And I'm like, 'You see that car, that car, this car, that car, that car? They're all following me.'" Dealing with paparazzi was new to Judd, who had never been linked to a star of Lopez's magnitude. "It's dangerous. It sucks. It's not fun, it's very intrusive," he explained. "And who would want that? No one wants that." In an effort to maintain some sort of privacy, the couple beefed up on security for their special day.

According to People, the couple had invitations hand-delivered to guests the day before the wedding. They also had guests go through two security checkpoints before taking them to a secret location. It included a metal detector to confiscate phones and cameras.