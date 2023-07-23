Tina Knowles-Lawson Has A Close Relationship With Her Granddaughter Blue Ivy

Tina Knowles-Lawson is undoubtedly one of the proudest mothers and grandmothers out there. She gets to watch her enormously talented daughter, Beyoncé, kill it onstage at her Renaissance World Tour — and she also gets to witness her granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter, blossom into an incredible performer on the same stages around the world. The 11-year-old has quickly become a star of the Renaissance shows, wowing live audiences and all of TikTok with her now-iconic dance moves to the "The Lion King: The Gift" track, "My Power."

Naturally, Tina Knowles-Lawson couldn't be more in awe of Beyoncé's eldest. She adores Carter's dancing, of course, but she also loves her granddaughter purely for who she is and everything that she does. The fashion designer never misses an opportunity to express her pride for Carter in interviews or on social media. "You are funny and beautiful and graceful, kind, and so smart," she wrote to her granddaughter on Instagram in January 2023. Needless to say, Knowles-Lawson and Carter have a special and loving relationship.