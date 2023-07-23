Why Rosie O'Donnell Once Visited Martha Stewart In Prison

Martha Stewart is a legendary domestic goddess who has been sharing recipes and household tips with dedicated fans for decades. But in 2003, the world was stunned when Stewart was accused of insider trading and indicted on charges that included conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and securities fraud, per The New York Times. Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison and was sent to a facility in Alderson, West Virginia. While there, Stewart received a special visitor, talk show host and actor Rosie O'Donnell. In September 2022, O'Donnell revealed the circumstances that led to her visit on "The Howard Stern Show."

During the interview, Stern brought up that O'Donnell, who was known to have screaming matches on "The View," showed public support for Stewart when she went to prison. O'Donnell then explained that she and Stewart knew each other because she had appeared on "The Rosie O'Donnell" show, but they were not friends.

Despite this, O'Donnell told Stern that she sent Stewart an e-mail that said (via YouTube), "If you ever need anything in prison, let me know." O'Donnell added that Stewart's assistant contacted her two months later for a visit. She went and disclosed to Stern that Martha Stewart's transformation into a prison inmate was not what she expected.