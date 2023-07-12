Rosie O'Donnell And Barbara Walters Had A Screaming Match Behind The Scenes Of The View

Rosie O'Donnell co-hosted ABC's "The View" and appeared on over 120 episodes between 2005-2016. During that time, she naturally formed a bond with the show's creator and host, Barbara Walters. While the women were close for many years, they also butted heads from time to time — but never as fiercely as when they engaged in a screaming match right before a show aired in 2007.

It's pretty well known that there is no love lost between the "League of Their Own" star and Donald Trump, and the shouting incident backstage at "The View" stemmed from a letter written by Trump to O'Donnell in which he claimed that Walters defamed her then co-host.

Per CBS News, Trump wrote, "After your maniacal and foolish rant against me two weeks ago, Barbara called me from her vacation (I did not call her) in order to apologize for your behavior." He continued, "She had heard that I was going to retaliate against you and tried to talk me out of it." The former president also penned that Walters said working with O'Donnell was like hell, and she alluded to the fact that O'Donnell wouldn't be on the show for very long.