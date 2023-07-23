Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon's Daughter Monroe Is Growing Up Fast

Mariah Carey is the voice of a generation. A musical force to be reckoned with, Carey has sold out stadiums, broken Guinness world records, and been inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame. However, her greatest accomplishment is being a mother. The celebrated "Queen of Christmas" is the mother to a set of twins, Moroccan and Monroe. She shares them with Nick Cannon, to whom she was married for eight years.

Carey often shares sweet pictures with "Roc" and "Roe," whom she has affectionately nicknamed "Dem Twins." In April, they celebrated their 12th birthday. Carey posted some photos from the joint celebration on Instagram, giving the twins a sweet shoutout. Quoting her own iconic lyrics, Carey's caption read: "Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day! 'Our love is Supernatural!!!' Ooh darlings 'cause you'll ALWAYS be my babies!!!"

While Carey is allowing them to enjoy their childhood, the twins are indeed growing up. In a post capturing their horseback-riding lesson, fans were struck by how tall Monroe had gotten. Hugging her mother as they posed in a stable, one fan commented: "Dem kids are growing up too fast!!" Certainly, Monroe and Carey share a special mother-daughter bond. The "Butterfly" singer gives fans a glimpse into some of their adventures, including designer shopping sprees, girls' nights out, and even matching ski ensembles as they hit the slopes.