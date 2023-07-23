The Female Politician Who Might Be Coming Between Melania And Donald Trump

Melania and Donald Trump's marriage has been a source of curiosity and speculation from the get-go. There was much twittering when Slovenian model Melania Knauss (born Melanija Knavs) began seeing the billionaire businessman before his second divorce was final. The murmurs grew even stronger when the businessman set his sights on the White House and succeeded. Melania gamely played the gracious hostess and child welfare advocate as first lady, but it was clear her heart wasn't really in the job. As the Chicago Tribune commented on the day the Trumps left for Florida, Melania's priority was supporting her husband, no matter what. "Melania and Donald Trump are one and the same," the op-ed declared. "She has never pretended to be anything else."

But that loyalty has been tested more than once, and Melania is reportedly none too pleased. Adult film star Stormy Daniels claimed to have had an affair with Trump shortly after Melania had given birth to their son, Barron, and her lawyer unsuccessfully sued Trump for defamation over denials that he had paid Daniels to keep their relationship quiet. Sources told People the former first lady was fuming over the scandal, but opting to take the ignore-it-and-it'll-go-away approach. Now, it appears another woman may be causing trouble for the Trumps for an entirely different reason.