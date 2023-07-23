TJ Holmes' Daughter Sabine Is Growing Up To Be Her Mom's Twin

Even though former "Good Morning America" host TJ Holmes is going through a divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig, the estranged couple remains committed to co-parenting their daughter Sabine. While Holmes has not been active on his Instagram since December 2022, Fiebig posts periodic updates with her followers, sharing images of the couple's gorgeous daughter, who is the spitting image of her mother.

The 10-year-old sports the same natural curls as Fiebig and seemingly loves the outdoors. In one image on Fiebig's profile, Sabine is seen playing in the woods with a friend, while a Reel shows the free-spirited youngster racing a pal in a Napa vineyard. Despite the messy breakup between Fiebig and Holmes, the dedicated mother still has old family photos on her platform, showing the trio in happier times. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Holmes, who appears to have scrapped most remnants of Fiebig from his Instagram before going silent on social media, though images of his precious little girl remain.