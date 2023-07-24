What To Know About HGTV Barbie Dreamhouse Judge Tiffany Brooks

HGTV's "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge" is a new competition show where pairs of HGTV experts (and one Food Network expert) go head-to-head to create the dreamiest home designs worthy of Barbie's mansion. Each of the four episodes shows two teams competing to win the week, and at the end of the show, the winning teams will walk the pink carpet. A group of Barbie enthusiasts will crown one design the "Dreamiest," and a donation will be made in the winning team's honor to the Save the Children charity.

"The pressure is on for the teams to unleash their creativity far beyond their usual design parameters to dream up a place that Barbie would be proud to call home," said host Ashley Graham when talking to HGTV. The judges on the show are designers Jonathan Adler and Tiffany Brooks, and in each episode, a new surprise celebrity guest will join them in the judging.

Brooks is no stranger to HGTV competition shows. She has been on both "HGTV Design Star" and "Rock the Block" and won her season of "HGTV Design Star." She also hosts "HGTV Smart Home" and designs the home in question for the Smart Home contest.