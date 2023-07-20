Who Was Jane Birkin, The Inspiration Behind The Birkin Bag?

Although Jane Birkin was known for her work in the French film industry, she was actually a native of the United Kingdom. Birkin grew up in London, and the entertainment industry was in her blood. Birkin's mother, Judy Campbell, had a career acting on stage. Her father, meanwhile, was a lieutenant commander in the Royal Navy and served as a spy during World War II. Birkin always had an interest in the arts, and it was fostered by her parents.

As Birkin told Interview Magazine, "The films that mean a lot for me were probably the kitchen sink dramas I saw when I was a teenager ... My parents took me because they were A movies. You had to go with an adult, and I remember sitting between my parents in the classic cinema, sort of sweating because I was watching something so frightfully erotic." And Jane wasn't the only artist of her siblings. Her brother, Andrew Birkin, is a screenwriter known for his works like "The Name of the Rose," "The Cement Garden," and "Burning Secret."

Not all of Jane's memories of childhood were fond, though. As she told Elle, "I, on the other hand, took after my father. At boarding school, I got teased for being 'half-boy, half-girl', because I had no chest. Somehow, I was never up to what other people thought was normal."