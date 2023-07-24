What To Know About Nick Jonas And Olivia Culpo's Past Relationship

Love and heartbreak are universal experiences, and even in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, relationships can unravel. It's inevitable for the pain of a failed relationship to become a public spectacle filled with rumors and speculations. It's even worse when both parties in the relationship are celebrities, just like Olivia Culpo and Nick Jonas.

The romance between the former couple was the perfect example of young love. They first crossed paths in 2013 at a beauty pageant. Their relationship was quite serious and had the potential to lead to marriage. Culpo was one of Jonas' longest relationships, and he cherished her deeply. He even wrote the song "Jealous" to express his love for the beauty queen. Sharing the story behind the song, he told Wendy Williams, "We went out one night, and this guy was looking at her for a little too long." As a songwriter, he just expressed his jealousy through a song (via US Weekly). Ironically, they reportedly broke up because of her jealousy when it came to his interactions with other females.

Despite the intensity of their connection, they broke up in 2015 after almost two years of dating. In the first episode of the reality TV show called "The Culpo Sisters," Miss Universe 2012 opened up about her highly publicized relationship with Jonas. Culpo shared that dating the Jonas brother "was a very formative experience for [her]. I moved to LA with him. I had no brand, no money, and I was in love," (per ET).