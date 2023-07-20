Body Language Reveals Which Royals Don't Get Along

Among all the celebrities and public figures who captivate the world's attention, only a handful possess the magnetic appeal of royal families. Part of an ancient institution, the royals bring an element of storied charm that is hard to come by. If one thing has remained constant, however, it's their decorum. Royals are the definition of a stiff upper lip — no matter what is going on in their personal lives, the royals can almost certainly be counted on to smile and put their best foot forward. This may be seen as a bit of a hindrance for royal watchers and commentators waiting for any inside info or clue as to what things are like behind closed doors, prompting many to analyze body language instead.

No matter how wide their smile, some positions and mannerisms on a royal family member's behalf can't go unnoticed. Whether they're involved in a rare moment of PDA or interacting with a royal who they've had tension with in the past, the firm members can't escape all the cameras — and thus the body language experts who dissect their every move.

Royals have done their best to put on a united front, especially the British royal family in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure, but some ice-cold relationships can't be thawed by even the most radiant of smiles. These are the instances where body language reveals which royals don't get along.