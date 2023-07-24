Meet Call Her Daddy Host Alex Cooper's Fiancé, Matt Kaplan

Known for viral interviews with celebrities like Julia Fox and Zayn Malik, "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper is one of Spotify's top earners, second only to Joe Rogan (for the time being). How can we forget that iconic "Uncut Gems" clip or Gwenyth Paltrow rating her famous exes? In 2020, Cooper signed a $60 million deal with the streaming platform. She's only expanded her empire in recent years, releasing a successful merch line and gaining millions of Instagram followers. In March 2023, Alex Cooper, or Father Cooper as her fans like call her, got engaged to ACE Entertainment CEO Matt Kaplan, announcing the big news on Instagram the following month."Bet no one had this on their 2023 bingo card lol," she wrote.

Cooper and Kaplan met on a Zoom business call in 2020 — after all, it was the height of the pandemic, and most meet-cutes were virtual. For the next few years, Kaplan, who's produced films like "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," received the nickname "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man" on Cooper's podcast. As the "Call Her Daddy" host later told W Magazine, "...it's definitely weird to say his name out loud. I've conditioned myself to say Mr. Sexy Zoom Man." Kaplan, according to Cooper, enjoys his privacy. However, he's in full support of her Daddy empire.