Everything To Know About Call Her Daddy Host, Alex Cooper

Joe Rogan might have had the top-performing Spotify podcast in 2022, but "Call Her Daddy" was a close second. Pennsylvania native Alex Cooper and her former co-host, Sofia Franklyn, started the podcast in 2018 as part of the Barstool Sports network. According to People, it began as "female locker-room talk," between two best friends, centering sexually explicit discussions, tips, and tricks. When Alex Cooper signed a deal with Spotify and became the show's sole host in 2020, "Call Her Daddy" expanded to include interviews with big names like Gwyneth Paltrow, Miley Cyrus, and Amanda Knox. "People will tell me they miss the old 'Call Her Daddy,' but that show was dying," Cooper told The Los Angels Times, adding, "We were getting lower numbers than we'd ever gotten. It was like, 'How many times can we talk about sex?' I was getting a little bit bored."

Inspired by years of therapy, her psychologist mother, and an overarching interest in female empowerment, Cooper began talking about mental health and feminism on the podcast. "I'm trying to make 'Call Her Daddy' like a friggin' HBO show, where you're like, I cannot miss this week because I don't know what's about to go down," she excitedly explained to The New York Times. With millions of weekly listeners and a steady stream of viral TikTok clips, "Call Her Daddy" has definitely made it into the podcast big leagues. And she's not afraid to ask uncomfortable questions.