Tony Bennett's Last Instagram Post Leaves Fans Emotional

Legendary singer Tony Bennett has died at 96 years old. He had more than 70 albums under his belt throughout his career. Despite being diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016, he continued to sing until 2021, when he officially retired.

Bennett's last Instagram post prior to the announcement of his death has fans emotional. The post is a video clip of Bennett singing an excerpt of "The Way You Look Tonight." In the caption of the video, Bennett said, "Sharing a special memory from 2015 — serenading New York with the remarkable Bill Charlap, performing 'The Way You Look Tonight.' A night to remember!'" The video was shot one year before his Alzheimer's diagnosis and six years before his diagnosis was made public in 2021, and the heartbreaking update on Bennett's health was shared with fans.

In the comments, many fans are sending love and confirming his legendary status in the music world. One commenter said, "RIP. Tony, you were one of the great legends, sad to see you go." Another fan said, "My sincere condolences to your family and friends, thank you for everything, and especially for your legacy in jazz." Another said, "Much love to his family & his memory."