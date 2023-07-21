Tony Bennett's Last Instagram Post Leaves Fans Emotional
Legendary singer Tony Bennett has died at 96 years old. He had more than 70 albums under his belt throughout his career. Despite being diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016, he continued to sing until 2021, when he officially retired.
Bennett's last Instagram post prior to the announcement of his death has fans emotional. The post is a video clip of Bennett singing an excerpt of "The Way You Look Tonight." In the caption of the video, Bennett said, "Sharing a special memory from 2015 — serenading New York with the remarkable Bill Charlap, performing 'The Way You Look Tonight.' A night to remember!'" The video was shot one year before his Alzheimer's diagnosis and six years before his diagnosis was made public in 2021, and the heartbreaking update on Bennett's health was shared with fans.
In the comments, many fans are sending love and confirming his legendary status in the music world. One commenter said, "RIP. Tony, you were one of the great legends, sad to see you go." Another fan said, "My sincere condolences to your family and friends, thank you for everything, and especially for your legacy in jazz." Another said, "Much love to his family & his memory."
Many people have been sharing their memories of Bennett
On July 21, 2023, Tony Bennett's family took to his Instagram account to share the sad news. They posted an old photograph of a younger Bennett and captioned it, "Tony left us today, but he was still singing the other day at his piano, and his last song was, 'Because of You,' his first #1 hit. Tony, because of you, we have your songs in our hearts forever."
Others have been posting tributes to Bennett in the wake of his passing. Musician Elton John — who ended his last ever tour on July 8, 2023 — shared a photo of him and Bennett and said, "So sad to hear of Tony's passing. Without doubt the classiest singer, man, and performer you will ever see. He's irreplaceable. I loved and adored him. Condolences to Susan, Danny, and the family." Susan and Danny are Bennett's wife and son from a previous marriage. His other children are Dae Bennett, Johanna Bennett, and Antonia Bennett.
More tributes to celebrate Bennett's life have been posted by Hillary Clinton, Katie Couric, and the Radio City Music Hall Instagram account, with likely many more to come.