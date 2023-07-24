Meet DAYS Star Kristian Alfonso's Three Handsome Sons

When Kristian Alfonso married Danny Daggenhurst in 2001, she gained a stepson named Spartan Daggenhurst as the couple blended their two families together. The pair later welcomed a son of their own, Jack Daggenhurst, in 2002. "He has similarities [to me], but he truly does look like his dad. And Spartan looks like his dad as well," Alfonso told People of her two other boys. The family gathered to cheer on Jack as he graduated from high school in 2020 (via Soaps). That same year, the "Days of Our Lives" star took to social media to share photos of her sons. "When a mother doesn't feel she could possibly love her sons any more than she does...I do. My heart is full. I'm so proud to be your mom," she wrote in the caption of a sweet tribute to her family.

While Jack is navigating life after high school, Spartan is busy cultivating his passions, which include filmmaking and playing the piano, per his Instagram page. The photos on Spartan's feed are full of artistic snaps and snaps of himself spending time with friends.

Despite Alfonso's busy schedule, the actor says that her main priority remains her family. "Being a mom and a wife is always first position. My family always comes first," she told People.