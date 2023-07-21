GH's Finola Hughes Recalls Tristan Rogers' Prediction For Their Future When They First Met

Finola Hughes has dished on her favorite "General Hospital" co-stars in the past, and now she's shared a memory from the first time she met one of her most popular castmates. Tristan Rogers has played Robert Scorpio on the soap on and off since 1980. Hughes plays Anna Devane — Robert's ex-wife and dear friend — and started on the show in 1985. At a recent virtual event on Zoom, Hughes spoke with fans and shared a story from the first time she met Rogers on set.

Hughes did not do a screen test with Rogers before being hired for the role of Anna. Instead, they met for the first time on set. Hughes said, "I didn't meet Tristan until I was in my dressing room, and I've been hired, and he came into the dressing room ... looking like Steve McQueen because all his hair was short and his blue eyes" (via SoapHub).

She added, "His leg went up on the sink, and we rehearsed. And then later, when we walked off the set, he goes, 'We're gonna have fun, kid.'"