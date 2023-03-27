Finola Hughes Dishes On Her Favorite General Hospital Co-Stars To Date

"General Hospital" fans have been rooting for superspy Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) for decades. Recently, the sinister Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) has been embarking on a secret plan that may have catastrophic results for Port Charles and the world. Because the legendary Luke Spencer (Anthony Gear) had reportedly gotten close to finding out what Victor's plan was, the evildoer arranged an accident that seemingly killed the icon. Victor threatened the life of Holly Sutton's (Emma Samms) son, Ethan Lovett (Nathan Parsons), forcing her to impersonate Anna and kill Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring). After planting damning evidence, Anna escaped from the authorities and went on the run with Victor's son, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart).

Together with help from former spy Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), private investigator Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner), and mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis), the team helped Holly escape Victor's control by making it seem like she was catastrophically injured. They're also working hard to take Victor down, with Anna, Valentin, and Lucy faking their deaths. The team has even recruited deputy mayor Eileen Ashby (Heather Mazur) — who had also been forced to do Victor's bidding — to switch sides and help defeat the bad guy. Anna pretended to haunt the already nervous Eileen, rattling her so much that she confessed to her misdeeds as directed by Victor.

Now, as things heat up on "GH," Hughes took some time to have fun on a different show.