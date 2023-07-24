The '90s Sitcom That Gave Mayim Bialik Her Showbiz Start

Mayim Bialik's versatile show business career spans longer than some might think. She is best known for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler on the long-running CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." The show won 10 Emmys over the course of its 12 seasons but received 55 nominations total. Among these were four outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series nominations for Bialik. She was also the only actual scientist out of the show's cast, as she has a Ph.D. in neuroscience.

Before "The Big Bang Theory" and the academic accolades, Bialik was the star of the NBC sitcom "Blossom" from 1991 to 1995. Her character Blossom Russo navigated adolescence and familial troubles as the only girl in her divorced household. The show also starred Joey Lawrence, Michael Stoyanov, and Jenna von Oÿ. Bialik was only 15 when the show premiered. Ironically, it was during this period in her life she fell in love with science.