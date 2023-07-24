How Ivanka Trump Almost Lost Her Job As A White House Advisor

During the 2016 presidential race, Ivanka Trump was out on the campaign trail for her father, Donald Trump. She helped soften his image and was an integral part of his campaign. Then when Donald was elected, Ivanka continued working for her father. Her official White House position was announced in early 2017 after concerns were raised about the ethical issues of an unofficial position, per CNN. ​​"I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the President in my personal capacity," Ivanka said at the time, "and I will instead serve as an unpaid employee [...] subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees." Ivanka's title became "assistant to the president," and she joined her husband Jared Kushner, a "senior adviser," who had been a part of the Trump administration since the beginning.

You might think that Ivanka's job in the White House would be safe considering the strength of Ivanka and Donald's relationship, but apparently, her father once thought about booting her from her unpaid position. In Maggie Haberman's New York Times bestselling book "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America," she outlines how Donald almost fired his daughter and son-in-law from the White House via Twitter.