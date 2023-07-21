Kate Gosselin Sides With Daughter Mady In Official Statement Against Estranged Son Collin
Kate Gosselin has broken her silence after her estranged son Collin Gosselin accused her of emotional abuse in an interview with Vice for the new series titled "The Dark Side of the 2000s." During the chat, Collin explained that he started telling his teachers that his mom was mistreating him, and claims that's the reason that she sent him to a special school for children with behavioral issues. "I was starting to tell people what was going on at home and, you know, she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn't be able to get the secrets out," the recent high school graduate said on the episode titled, "Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus."
Following Collin's comments, his older sister Mady Gosselin spoke out, sharing a post on her Instagram Stories in which she said that Collin "exhibited hateful and even violent behavior towards others based on their racial identity, gender identity, or religious beliefs."
Now, Kate Gosselin has returned to Instagram for the first time since July 2020 to release a statement that supports Mady's claims. "My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years. For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters, and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs," Kate wrote in a lengthy post. What she said next was nothing short of a bombshell.
Kate Gosselin says Collin Gosselin used a 'weapon' in one of his 'outbursts'
In her social media statement, Kate Gosselin said that it was actually "emergency room doctors" that suggested Collin Gosselin be sent to a special facility after he used a "weapon" during one of his "outbursts." The mom of eight also said that even though Collin has gone to live with his father — her ex-husband Jon Gosselin — on a full-time basis, his "violent behaviors" still occur. She called her son's recollection of the past a "distorted reality." Echoing what Collin said during his interview with Vice, Kate explains that they don't have any contact. Collin says that he hasn't had contact with his mom or his seven siblings (not counting Hannah Gosselin, who lives with him and their dad) in a decade.
Kate was sure to note that her daughter, Mady Gosselin, was being truthful in the statement she previously made about her estranged brother and praised her for her "bravery" in speaking out. Meanwhile, the reaction that Kate is getting has been less than supportive — and many social media users have even encouraged Gosselin to delete her post. "I thought this was going to be like a loving mother post and reconciling but you just aired his personal information to the public. You have no business doing this and only added salt to the wound," one Instagram user wrote. "This post is disgusting and doesn't help your reputation," another Instagram comment read. Kate says that she won't be discussing the matter further.