Kate Gosselin Sides With Daughter Mady In Official Statement Against Estranged Son Collin

Kate Gosselin has broken her silence after her estranged son Collin Gosselin accused her of emotional abuse in an interview with Vice for the new series titled "The Dark Side of the 2000s." During the chat, Collin explained that he started telling his teachers that his mom was mistreating him, and claims that's the reason that she sent him to a special school for children with behavioral issues. "I was starting to tell people what was going on at home and, you know, she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn't be able to get the secrets out," the recent high school graduate said on the episode titled, "Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus."

Following Collin's comments, his older sister Mady Gosselin spoke out, sharing a post on her Instagram Stories in which she said that Collin "exhibited hateful and even violent behavior towards others based on their racial identity, gender identity, or religious beliefs."

Now, Kate Gosselin has returned to Instagram for the first time since July 2020 to release a statement that supports Mady's claims. "My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years. For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters, and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs," Kate wrote in a lengthy post. What she said next was nothing short of a bombshell.