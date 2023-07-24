What To Know About Jack Black's Wife, Tanya Haden

Jack Black is a man of many talents. His large and boisterous personality has translated well on the big screen in movies like "School of Rock" and the "Jumanji" series, while his voice has been immortalized as Po in the "Kung Fu Panda" animated films. As a substantial side gig, he also performs as one half of the musical duo Tenacious D. It makes sense, then, that his wife, Tanya Haden, is also a woman of many talents.

The couple first met in high school, but it wasn't necessarily love at first sight. "I didn't date Tanya or talk to her or anything in high school," he shared with Parade. "I was pretty shy. I just watched her from afar." Years later, though, the two met up, hit it off, dated, got pregnant, and got married, eloping in 2006. They've been together ever since.

While Black's career has put him firmly in the spotlight, Haden's creative track has been more subtle but no less creative. "She's a painter, an animator, a musician, a cellist, a puppeteer," the actor told LaunchLeft about his wife. "She's one of the ones where you can't nail her down. She's got art coming out of all of her pores."