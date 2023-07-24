Why Kellyanne Conway Really Left Her Role In The White House

As one of Trump's longest-serving aides, Kellyanne Conway surprised conservative America when she decided to step down as his senior counselor in August 2020. She originally helped Trump reach victory in his 2016 presidential bid and has since been a passionate advocate for the former president and his policies. However, her ex-husband George Conway is a political attorney and strongly anti-Trump — so much so that he co-founded the "Lincoln Project, a Republican committee dedicated to fighting harmful "Trumpist" rhetoric. But as of 2020, George also stepped down from his political role for similar reasons as his then-wife. Eventually, in March 2023, the Conways announced their divorce via a joint statement, according to PageSix.

When she announced she was done as a senior counselor, Kellyanne reassured supporters, "This is completely my choice and my voice ... For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama and more mama" (per Washington Post). The drama has certainly been rampant concerning the Conways and the oldest of their four children, Claudia Conway. Claudia has been outspoken against right-wing policies, specifically those of her mother's boss, the former president. Even though the teen said that her relationship with Kellyanne has since improved, she is still vocal about her left-leaning views.

Of her family, Kellyanne continued, "We disagree about plenty, but we are united on what matters most: the kids ... As millions of parents nationwide know, kids 'doing school from home' requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times."