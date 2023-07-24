Details About Britney Spears' Short-Lived Marriage With Jason Alexander

In an interview with ABC News, Jason Alexander recalled Britney Spears calling him up and inviting him to go to Las Vegas to hang out with her. While they were there partying, he says, she suggested they get married. "She just came out and asked me. She was like, 'Well, let's get married.' And I was like, 'Sure. You know, let's do this,'" he explained. "I went with my feelings. I was in love with her. ... I feel like she felt the same way."

However, Alexander said the singer's family and management team freaked out because the two didn't have a prenuptial agreement. And so, the marriage ended almost as fast as it happened, and Alexander says it was hard because he really cared for Spears.

The two would eventually drift apart and Spears moved on romantically, linking up with dancer Kevin Federline, whom she'd later go on to marry. However, Spears was never too far from Alexander's mind. In fact, when a judge ordered her conservatorship in 2008, Alexander kept a close eye on what was happening. In 2020, he actually attended a "#FreeBritney" protest in Los Angeles. "This is an unfortunate situation that's been in her life for a long time. It's affected me and her, and that makes me part of it. I've been quiet for 10 years," he told Us Weekly at the time.