Jon Gosselin Defends Son Collin Against Ex-Wife Kate's 'Cruel' Accusations

Jon Gosselin has released a statement on the heels of some concerning claims made by his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin. "Kate posting cruel false accusations regarding Collin seems to be just another way for her to justify her inexcusable horrific past behavior toward him," a rep for Jon told The U.S. Sun. "True love for a child wouldn't include a mother attacking their son to the public," the statement continued. Jon's comments come just one day after Kate took to social media to defend the former couple's daughter Mady and rebut the claims made by Collin in the new Vice documentary, "The Dark Side of the 2000s," which featured the former reality TV stars on an episode titled "Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus."

Kate posted on Instagram for the first time in three years in response to her estranged son's comments that she was abusive toward him when he was younger. "My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years," Kate wrote, adding that her son is still having "violent" behavioral issues despite going to live with his dad. Now, as part of Jon's statement, he's shared an important detail about his son that seems to completely prove Kate wrong.