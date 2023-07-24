It Took Jennifer Aniston Nearly Two Decades To Open Up About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were once one of Hollywood's most beloved couples. Although they didn't start dating for a few years after they met, the duo got married in 2000 and spent five years together before calling it quits in 2005. Since that time, Aniston has stayed pretty quiet about her marriage to the actor, although the media had plenty to say about the situation. Aniston and Pitt's split took place shortly after rumors popped up that the actor had been getting close to his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie. Just months after Aniston filed for divorce, Pitt and Jolie came out as a couple in a W Magazine spread (via Glamour).

Following Jolie and Pitt going public, Aniston still opted not to speak out about her divorce or Pitt's new romance. Meanwhile, the media continued to report on Aniston, Pitt, and Jolie. In addition to the rumors about her marriage, the "Friends" star was also subjected to pregnancy rumors and speculation that she later admitted were hurtful. "I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole, 'Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption," Aniston told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's like, 'You have no clue what's going with me personally, medically, why I can't ... can I have kids?' They don't know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty."

Although Aniston has spoken about rumors, she's rarely made comments about Pitt. However, nearly two decades after their divorce, the actor did open up about the relationship.